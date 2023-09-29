LIVE: Senators paying tribute to Dianne Feinstein's legacy on Senate floor

The U.S. Senate is currently giving tribute to Sen. Diane Feinstein following her death Thursday night.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, an 'icon for women in politics,' dies at 90

Senators are currently on the floor of the chamber making speeches about their experiences with the six-term Senator.

President Joe Biden and other political leaders paid tribute to Feinstein's legacy Friday.

Biden, who served alongside Feinstein in the Senate for over a decade, said the California Democrat was a "pioneering American" and a "true trailblazer."

"She's made history in so many ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations. ... Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that's what Jill and I will miss the most," Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Friday.

Biden also began his remarks at a retirement ceremony for outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley by remembering Feinstein as a "historic figure, a trailblazer for women and a great friend."

"Dianne made her mark on everything from national security to the environment, gun safety to protecting civil liberties. The country's going to miss her dearly, and so will Jill and I,"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also worked with Feinstein in the Senate for decades, at varying points seemed to choke back tears as he memorialized Feinstein, "one of the most amazing people to ever grace the Senate," in floor remarks Friday morning.

"She was smart and strong. She was brave. She was compassionate, but maybe the trait that stood out most of all was her amazing integrity. Her integrity was a diamond. Her integrity shone like a beacon across the Senate and across the country," he said.

He appeared to fight back tears as he concluded his remarks.

"We're comforted in knowing how many mountains Dianne moved, how many lives she impacted, how many glass ceilings she shattered along the way," Schumer said. "America is a better place because of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Today I join with our colleagues in mourning our beloved friend and colleague," he added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also memorialized a person he said was a close personal friend of his.

"Those of us who were fortunate to call Dianne our colleague are safe to say we served along the longest serving female Senator in history," McConnell said. "Dianne was a trailblazer and her home state of California and our entire nation is better for her dogged advocacy and diligent service."

Sens. Patty Murray, Susan Collins, Dick Durbin and Lisa Murkowski also rose to memorialize Feinstein, 90.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will be tasked with appointing a temporary successor to hold Feinstein's seat ahead of the 2024 election, called the late senator "a leader in times of tragedy and chaos."

"She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter -- for the city, the state and the country she loved," he said.

During a press conference Friday morning, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy paid tribute to Feinstein, saying, "I believe at the end of the day, the trailblazing of the first woman elected mayor, even coming from a different party, inspired women from both sides of the aisle to seek elected office, to have their voices heard."