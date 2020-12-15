new year's eve

Jennifer Lopez to headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 on ABC

The show, which will feature more than five and a half hours of music, includes performances from Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen
By Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON -- 2020 has been a year like no other, but it's going to end on a high note: with a performance from Jennifer Lopez.

J. Lo will headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC, producers announced Tuesday morning, performing in Times Square right before the ball drop that will usher in 2021.

Billy Porter, who will pull double duty as a host, is also slated to reunite with Cyndi Lauper for a duet performance. The two previously collaborated on the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," for which Lauper wrote music. Jimmie Allen will also perform.

Producers say this year's show, which marks the "New Year's Rockin' Eve" franchise's 49th anniversary, will feature more than five and a half hours of performances. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to Porter, this year's previously announced host lineup includes returning favorites Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Ciara. Porter, who hosted from New Orleans last year, will join Seacrest and Hale in New York's Times Square this year while Ciara will host once again from Los Angeles.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," Seacrest, returning to host for the 16th year, said previously in a news release. "We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember."

Jessie James Decker will reprise her role as the show's Powerball correspondent. Just after midnight, she'll reveal Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year.

The show will be a broadcast event that is closed to the public this year.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31
