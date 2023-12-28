Here are some New Year's Eve events to usher in 2024 across Southern California

New Year's Eve is almost here, and there are many celebrations taking place across Southern California to usher in 2024.

Here are some New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events, including fireworks, concerts, festivals and more.

Los Angeles County New Year's Eve events

Los Angeles

Gloria Molina Grand Park's NYELA Countdown to 2024 When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m. Where: 200 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles

200 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles What: There will be two stages with an all-female DJ lineup, food trucks, art installations and family activities. Free admission.

25th Annual Japanese New Year's Oshogatsu Festival Event When: Jan. 1, 2024, 10:50 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1, 2024, 10:50 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Weller Court: 123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St, Los Angeles and Japanese Village Plaza: 335 E 2nd St., Los Angeles

Weller Court: 123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St, Los Angeles and Japanese Village Plaza: 335 E 2nd St., Los Angeles What: The event will take place at two locations. It will feature a kick-off with Taiko drums, various dances, food booths, kimono contests and mochi-making workshops. Free admission.

L.A Zoo Lights Family New Year's Eve When: Dec. 31, 2023, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles

5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles What: With express entry, your whole family can watch the L.A. Zoo Lights show, Animals Aglow. Enjoy a buffet dinner and watch the Times Square ball drop at 9 p.m. Pacific Time with sparkling wine or apple cider. Tickets are available for online purchase.

EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 a.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 2 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 8 a.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 2 a.m. Where: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City What: Together with a theme park ticket, park goers can spend a day around Universal Studios and watch the fireworks at night.

New Year's Eve Fireworks and Glow Party When: Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12 a.m. Where: 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey What: Activities include a glow party, live entertainment, face painting and more fun for the whole family. Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. and midnight. Free admission.

Westlake Village

New Year's Eve Rio Carnival When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 2 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 2 a.m. Where: 32001 Agoura Road, Westlake Village

32001 Agoura Road, Westlake Village What: One glass of champagne will be served upon entry. People are encouraged to dress according to the theme. This is a 21+ event and tickets must be purchased to enter.

Long Beach

Fireworks on the Waterfront When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 9 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m. Where: East Shoreline Drive & The Promenade, Long Beach

East Shoreline Drive & The Promenade, Long Beach What: The free event includes two fireworks displays that will illuminate downtown Long Beach at 9 p.m. and midnight. Restaurants and bars around the area will be hosting activities throughout the evening.

New Year's Eve Party on The Queen Mary When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m. Where: 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach What: This adults-only event includes drinks, casino games and a variety of live music. People can also enjoy a view of the waterfront fireworks at downtown Long Beach. Tickets can be purchased online.

Orange County New Year's Eve events

Anaheim

New Year's Eve at the Disneyland Resort When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 a.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 2 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 8 a.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 2 a.m. Where: 1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim

1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim What: Park reservations can be made online. Park goers can enjoy rides throughout the whole day and Disneyland's New Year's Eve fireworks, which will take place at 9 p.m. and midnight. The park will be open until 2 a.m.

Buena Park

Knott's New Year's Eve Celebration When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9 a.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 9 a.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m. Where: 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park

8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park What: Various holiday-themed live performances, food and theme park rides are scattered throughout the park. The park has fireworks at midnight and extended hours until 1 a.m.

Fullerton

Fullerton's First Night 2024 When: Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12 a.m. Where: 125 E Wilshire Ave, Fullerton

125 E Wilshire Ave, Fullerton What: Family-friendly event with live music, food vendors and activities for people of all ages. There will be a fireworks display at midnight. Free admission.

Irvine

Noon Year's Eve at Pretend City Children's Museum When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 29 Hubble, Irvine

29 Hubble, Irvine What: Celebrate early by counting down to the New Year from around the world. Tickets can be booked online. Walk-ins are not guaranteed entry.

Costa Mesa

WinterFest OC New Years Eve When: Dec. 31, 2023, 2 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 2 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m. Where: 88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa

88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa What: Various winter-themed activities will be available for everyone to enjoy. Fireworks will take place at midnight. Tickets are available online.

Newport Beach

New Year's Eve Yacht Party When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 9 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m. Where: 2901 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach

2901 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach What: The party features an open bar, dinner, live entertainment and more. Tickets can be purchased online.

Huntington Beach

Run In The New Year 5k/10k/Half Marathon When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where: 17851 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

17851 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach What: Challenge yourself before 2023 ends by running (or walking) a 5K, 10K or half marathon in Huntington Beach. Finishers receive a medal and complimentary T-shirt. Tickets are available online.

Ventura County New Year's Eve events

Thousand Oaks

Jason Love's New Years Eve Comedy Bash When: Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks

2100 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks What: Stand-up comedian and Conejo Valley-native Jason Love wraps up 2023 with a comedy show featuring Cathy Ladman and James Connolly. The show ends with a New Year's Eve East Coast countdown at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Ventura

New Year's Eve at The Greek When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8:00 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:30 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 8:00 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:30 a.m. Where: 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 101, Ventura

1583 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 101, Ventura What: Enjoy a multi-course Greek and Mediterranean dinner overlooking the harbor. At midnight, look across the harbor with a champagne toast. Make reservations online.

Skating Plus New Year's Eve Skate Party When: Dec. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:00 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:00 a.m. Where: 1720 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura

1720 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura What: Skate into the New Year during the day or join in the fun at the annual party at night. The evening celebration includes pizza, a drink and a drawing into a raffle. Tickets are available at the door.

NYE Top of the Harbor When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m. Where: 450 East Harbor Boulevard, Ventura

450 East Harbor Boulevard, Ventura What: Event is 21 and older. There will be a full bar available for drinks to purchase. Free admission.

Simi Valley

New Year's Eve at Harley's When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8:30 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 8:30 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m. Where: 5255 Cochran St., Simi Valley

5255 Cochran St., Simi Valley What: Lane reservations last for 2 to 3 hours. Tickets include a midnight cider or champagne toast, door prizes and party favors.

Inland Empire

Big Bear Lake

59th annual Torchlight Parade When: Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: 880 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake

880 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake What: People of all ages can enjoy music from a live DJ while watching skiers and snowboarders light up the side of the mountain as they head down. Entry to the parade viewing area is free.

Wyatt's Family New Year's Eve Party When: Dec. 31, 2023, 5 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 5 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m. Where: 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake

42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake What: Wyatt's Grill & Saloon's New Year's Eve celebration features live entertainment, a full bar, dinner and children's activities. At midnight, adults can enjoy a complimentary champagne toast and kids can enjoy a balloon drop. A "Take Home" shuttle service will also be offered starting at 8 p.m.

Riverside

Castle Park Noon Year When: Dec. 31, 2023, 12:15 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 12:15 p.m. Where: 3500 Polk Street, Riverside

3500 Polk Street, Riverside What: No need to wait for midnight to celebrate New Year's Eve. This kid-friendly event includes free arts and crafts, with a ball drop at 1 p.m.

Mission Inn Hotel and Spa New Year's Eve Celebration When: Dec. 31, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:30 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:30 a.m. Where: 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501 What: The event will be held in the California Lounge. There will be a champagne toast and a balloon drop to celebrate the new year. The event is open to guests of the property.

Temecula

New Year's Eve Grape Drop When: Dec. 31, 2023, 6 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 6 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m. Where: 41000 Main Street, Temecula

41000 Main Street, Temecula What: Temecula's annual grape drop will have live music, food vendors and activities, as well as an East Coast and West Coast countdown to ring in the New Year.

Redlands

Redlands Chamber NYE Orange Drop When: Dec. 31, 2023, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2023, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Citrus Avenue from 6th to 8th streets, Redlands

Citrus Avenue from 6th to 8th streets, Redlands What: In honor of the 130th anniversary of the Redlands Chamber of Commerce, a huge orange will be dropped on a crane as a reimagined New Year's Eve countdown. The event will have a kids activity zone, food and more.

Ontario