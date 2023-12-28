WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Here are some New Year's Eve events to usher in 2024 across Southern California

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, December 28, 2023 11:43PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ABC7 Eyewitness NewsStream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7
KABC

New Year's Eve is almost here, and there are many celebrations taking place across Southern California to usher in 2024.

Here are some New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events, including fireworks, concerts, festivals and more.

Los Angeles County New Year's Eve events

Los Angeles

    Gloria Molina Grand Park's NYELA Countdown to 2024
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.
  • Where: 200 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
  • What: There will be two stages with an all-female DJ lineup, food trucks, art installations and family activities. Free admission.

    25th Annual Japanese New Year's Oshogatsu Festival Event
  • When: Jan. 1, 2024, 10:50 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Weller Court: 123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St, Los Angeles and Japanese Village Plaza: 335 E 2nd St., Los Angeles
  • What: The event will take place at two locations. It will feature a kick-off with Taiko drums, various dances, food booths, kimono contests and mochi-making workshops. Free admission.

    L.A Zoo Lights Family New Year's Eve
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
  • What: With express entry, your whole family can watch the L.A. Zoo Lights show, Animals Aglow. Enjoy a buffet dinner and watch the Times Square ball drop at 9 p.m. Pacific Time with sparkling wine or apple cider. Tickets are available for online purchase.

    EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 a.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 2 a.m.
  • Where: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
  • What: Together with a theme park ticket, park goers can spend a day around Universal Studios and watch the fireworks at night.

    New Year's Eve Fireworks and Glow Party
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12 a.m.
  • Where: 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey
  • What: Activities include a glow party, live entertainment, face painting and more fun for the whole family. Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. and midnight. Free admission.

Westlake Village

    New Year's Eve Rio Carnival
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 2 a.m.
  • Where: 32001 Agoura Road, Westlake Village
  • What: One glass of champagne will be served upon entry. People are encouraged to dress according to the theme. This is a 21+ event and tickets must be purchased to enter.

Long Beach

    Fireworks on the Waterfront
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.
  • Where: East Shoreline Drive & The Promenade, Long Beach
  • What: The free event includes two fireworks displays that will illuminate downtown Long Beach at 9 p.m. and midnight. Restaurants and bars around the area will be hosting activities throughout the evening.

    New Year's Eve Party on The Queen Mary
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m.
  • Where: 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
  • What: This adults-only event includes drinks, casino games and a variety of live music. People can also enjoy a view of the waterfront fireworks at downtown Long Beach. Tickets can be purchased online.

Orange County New Year's Eve events

Anaheim

    New Year's Eve at the Disneyland Resort
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 a.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 2 a.m.
  • Where: 1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim
  • What: Park reservations can be made online. Park goers can enjoy rides throughout the whole day and Disneyland's New Year's Eve fireworks, which will take place at 9 p.m. and midnight. The park will be open until 2 a.m.

Buena Park

    Knott's New Year's Eve Celebration
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9 a.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m.
  • Where: 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park
  • What: Various holiday-themed live performances, food and theme park rides are scattered throughout the park. The park has fireworks at midnight and extended hours until 1 a.m.

Fullerton

    Fullerton's First Night 2024
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12 a.m.
  • Where: 125 E Wilshire Ave, Fullerton
  • What: Family-friendly event with live music, food vendors and activities for people of all ages. There will be a fireworks display at midnight. Free admission.

Irvine

    Noon Year's Eve at Pretend City Children's Museum
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Where: 29 Hubble, Irvine
  • What: Celebrate early by counting down to the New Year from around the world. Tickets can be booked online. Walk-ins are not guaranteed entry.

Costa Mesa

    WinterFest OC New Years Eve
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 2 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.
  • Where: 88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa
  • What: Various winter-themed activities will be available for everyone to enjoy. Fireworks will take place at midnight. Tickets are available online.

Newport Beach

    New Year's Eve Yacht Party
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m.
  • Where: 2901 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach
  • What: The party features an open bar, dinner, live entertainment and more. Tickets can be purchased online.

Huntington Beach

    Run In The New Year 5k/10k/Half Marathon
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Where: 17851 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach
  • What: Challenge yourself before 2023 ends by running (or walking) a 5K, 10K or half marathon in Huntington Beach. Finishers receive a medal and complimentary T-shirt. Tickets are available online.

Ventura County New Year's Eve events

Thousand Oaks

    Jason Love's New Years Eve Comedy Bash
  • When:Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Where: 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks
  • What: Stand-up comedian and Conejo Valley-native Jason Love wraps up 2023 with a comedy show featuring Cathy Ladman and James Connolly. The show ends with a New Year's Eve East Coast countdown at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Ventura

    New Year's Eve at The Greek
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8:00 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:30 a.m.
  • Where: 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 101, Ventura
  • What: Enjoy a multi-course Greek and Mediterranean dinner overlooking the harbor. At midnight, look across the harbor with a champagne toast. Make reservations online.
    Skating Plus New Year's Eve Skate Party
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:00 a.m.
  • Where: 1720 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura
  • What: Skate into the New Year during the day or join in the fun at the annual party at night. The evening celebration includes pizza, a drink and a drawing into a raffle. Tickets are available at the door.
    NYE Top of the Harbor
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.
  • Where: 450 East Harbor Boulevard, Ventura
  • What: Event is 21 and older. There will be a full bar available for drinks to purchase. Free admission.

Simi Valley

    New Year's Eve at Harley's
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8:30 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.
  • Where: 5255 Cochran St., Simi Valley
  • What: Lane reservations last for 2 to 3 hours. Tickets include a midnight cider or champagne toast, door prizes and party favors.

Inland Empire

Big Bear Lake

    59th annual Torchlight Parade
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: 880 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake
  • What: People of all ages can enjoy music from a live DJ while watching skiers and snowboarders light up the side of the mountain as they head down. Entry to the parade viewing area is free.
    Wyatt's Family New Year's Eve Party
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 5 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1 a.m.
  • Where: 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake
  • What: Wyatt's Grill & Saloon's New Year's Eve celebration features live entertainment, a full bar, dinner and children's activities. At midnight, adults can enjoy a complimentary champagne toast and kids can enjoy a balloon drop. A "Take Home" shuttle service will also be offered starting at 8 p.m.

Riverside

    Castle Park Noon Year
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 12:15 p.m.
  • Where: 3500 Polk Street, Riverside
  • What: No need to wait for midnight to celebrate New Year's Eve. This kid-friendly event includes free arts and crafts, with a ball drop at 1 p.m.

    Mission Inn Hotel and Spa New Year's Eve Celebration
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:30 a.m.
  • Where: 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501
  • What: The event will be held in the California Lounge. There will be a champagne toast and a balloon drop to celebrate the new year. The event is open to guests of the property.

Temecula

    New Year's Eve Grape Drop
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 6 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 12:30 a.m.
  • Where: 41000 Main Street, Temecula
  • What: Temecula's annual grape drop will have live music, food vendors and activities, as well as an East Coast and West Coast countdown to ring in the New Year.

Redlands

    Redlands Chamber NYE Orange Drop
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Citrus Avenue from 6th to 8th streets, Redlands
  • What: In honor of the 130th anniversary of the Redlands Chamber of Commerce, a huge orange will be dropped on a crane as a reimagined New Year's Eve countdown. The event will have a kids activity zone, food and more.

Ontario

    New Year's EVE Extravaganza
  • When: Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m.
  • Where: 700 North Haven Ave., Ontario
  • What: Celebration includes live entertainment, a champagne toast, party favors and dinner. General admission tickets don't include dinner. Tickets are available online.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW