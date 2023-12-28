Here are some New Year's Eve events to usher in 2024 across Southern California

What: With express entry, your whole family can watch the L.A. Zoo Lights show, Animals Aglow. Enjoy a buffet dinner and watch the Times Square ball drop at 9 p.m. Pacific Time with sparkling wine or apple cider. Tickets are available for online purchase.
Where: East Shoreline Drive & The Promenade, Long Beach
What: The free event includes two fireworks displays that will illuminate downtown Long Beach at 9 p.m. and midnight. Restaurants and bars around the area will be hosting activities throughout the evening.
What: This adults-only event includes drinks, casino games and a variety of live music. People can also enjoy a view of the waterfront fireworks at downtown Long Beach. Tickets can be purchased online.
What: Park reservations can be made online. Park goers can enjoy rides throughout the whole day and Disneyland's New Year's Eve fireworks, which will take place at 9 p.m. and midnight. The park will be open until 2 a.m.
Where: 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks
What: Stand-up comedian and Conejo Valley-native Jason Love wraps up 2023 with a comedy show featuring Cathy Ladman and James Connolly. The show ends with a New Year's Eve East Coast countdown at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online.
When: Dec. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 31, 2023, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024, 1:00 a.m.
Where: 1720 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura
What: Skate into the New Year during the day or join in the fun at the annual party at night. The evening celebration includes pizza, a drink and a drawing into a raffle. Tickets are available at the door.
What: Wyatt's Grill & Saloon's New Year's Eve celebration features live entertainment, a full bar, dinner and children's activities. At midnight, adults can enjoy a complimentary champagne toast and kids can enjoy a balloon drop. A "Take Home" shuttle service will also be offered starting at 8 p.m.
Where: Citrus Avenue from 6th to 8th streets, Redlands
What: In honor of the 130th anniversary of the Redlands Chamber of Commerce, a huge orange will be dropped on a crane as a reimagined New Year's Eve countdown. The event will have a kids activity zone, food and more.