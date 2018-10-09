Diocese of San Bernardino releases names of 34 priests accused of sexually abusing children

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
The Diocese of San Bernardino released a list of 34 priests accused of sexually abusing children.

That diocese said the clergymen were the subject of credible allegations dating back to 1978.

Among those listed - six were convicted of criminal charges.

According to the list, all but one were removed from priesthood, permanently banned or are dead.

The remaining priest left the diocese in 1993 and his whereabouts are unknown.

You can get more information here: www.sbdiocese.org.
