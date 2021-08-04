Lace up your skates for LA's first roller disco in a garden

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. -- Get your skates on for the newest immersive music experience right smack in the middle of an outdoor botanic garden.
The South Coast Botanic Garden has been transformed by The DiscOasis into a fantasy world of music, dancing, art installations and roller skating.
"We wanted to do something that felt joyous," said Marty LaSalle, co-head of Constellation Immersive. " We wanted to do something that celebrated music because music really brings people together."
Curated by legendary groove master Nile Rodgers, The DiscOasis is L.A.'s first roller disco built on top of a dried-up lakebed in the center of an 87-acre garden.
"Every night, there's a live DJ that plays from a curated playlist that Nile put together," said LaSalle. "And then we have a Sunset Series with headline DJs throughout the month of August."
And it's not just roller skating. There's something for everyone, everything from food trucks to arcades and even a dance floor.
"Oh my gosh, it's such a production - from coming in the door, the whole walk up," Sara Bay of San Diego.
"I haven't been skating in years. It's a lot of fun," said Melissa Ellis
of Long Beach.
Celebrate good times at The DiscOasis from now to early September.
