Family mistakenly buys $10,000 in gift cards for Disney+ streaming service for trip to park

It was an honest mistake!

Thursday, December 21, 2023
Family mistakenly buys $10,000 in Disney+ gift cards for trip to park
The grandparents in charge stocked up on $10,000 worth of gift cards to buy theme park tickets and restaurant reservations, but there was one tiny problem: They were all for the Disney+ streaming service.
KABC

A gift card gaffe almost derailed a family's dream vacation, but the magic of Disney saved the day.

Two grandparents in charge were planning a big Christmas trip to a Disney park for 16 family members.

They stocked up on $10,000 worth of gift cards to buy park tickets and restaurant reservations, but there was one tiny problem: They were all for the Disney+ streaming service, and not for use at the theme park.

The story was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral.

In less than a day, Disney reached out to family and exchanged the streaming gift cards for park cards.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

