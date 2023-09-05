Time to set sail! Disney reveals newest cruise ship, the Disney Treasure

The Disney Treasure is the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, with maiden voyage set for December 2024.

Your adventure awaits!

The Disney Cruise Line has revealed the newest ship in its fleet, the Disney Treasure.

The Treasure will be the sixth addition in the lineup, joining the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish.

Rachel Quinn, VP of Disney Cruise Line Entertainment Operations tells us, "When you board the Disney Treasure and you walk into the glorious grand hall, that's really the beginning of the adventure."

For its ornate design, the Disney Treasure drew inspiration from a beloved Disney favorite.

"The Imagineers took inspiration from Agrabah, from Disney's "Aladdin" and also from Asia and Africa. It's like a gilded treasure box. It's absolutely gorgeous," Quinn adds.

And for the first time onboard a Disney ship, the Disney Treasure includes nods to classic Disney attractions, including the Skipper Society, inspired by the Jungle Cruise, and Periscope Pub, inspired by 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage.

At Jumbeaux's Sweets, guests will find themselves in a sweetshop inspired by the Jumbeaux Café ice cream parlor from Disney's "Zootopia," with Victorian-style architecture, colorful pink interior and indulgent treats.

Onboard, there will also be a one-of-a-kind "Coco" themed dining experience. "Plaza de Coco is a brand new restaurant. It's the first theatrical dining location that we've had that's themed around a Disney Pixar film." In this restaurant, dining tables will surround a central stage, where guests can immerse themselves in performances and show effects throughout the night.

"Coco" was a big inspiration for the restaurant because it focuses "on the heart and the family," Quinn explained.

The 1,256 custom-designed staterooms will highlight the exploratory spirit of Disney and Pixar classics, such as "Pocahontas," "Up" and "Encanto."

Bookings for the Disney Treasure open September 12 to Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members and September 20 to all guests, with the maiden voyage set for December 21, 2024.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Cruise Line and this ABC station.

