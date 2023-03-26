850-piece Disney auction in Beverly Hills lets super fans take home special piece of the parks

More than 850 pieces of Disneyland artifacts are up for auction at Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills, including signs from Disney parks, statues from Disney stores, and décor from Disney hotels.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- If you've ever wanted to take a piece of Disneyland home with you, now is your chance.

More than 850 pieces of Disneyland artifacts are up for auction at Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills, including signs from Disney parks, statues from Disney stores, and décor from Disney hotels.

"If Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, this is the happiest auction on Earth," said Jim Lentz, Heritage Auctions' vice president of animation art.

The auction house is packed with vintage tickets, posters and old-school park maps - a true paradise for Disney fans.

"When I walked in the door, I couldn't help it, I just started smiling, seeing all this amazing paraphernalia and all these great things. I just want to see them all," said self-proclaimed Disney fan Chris Provost.

You'll even find pieces from famous Disneyland attractions, like a retired Disneyland SkyWay bucket or one from Snow White's Scary Adventures ride.

Heritage Auctions is the largest seller of vintage Disney animation art, but the company said this is their biggest auction yet!

It's all to honor of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary and Disney World's 50th anniversary.

"There's something for everybody and every single thing starts at $1 with no reserve, so there's a good chance you'll get something in this auction," said Lentz.

Online bidding has already begun and the live auction kicked off Saturday.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.