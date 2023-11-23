At an exclusive screening of "Wish," ABC7 reporter Luz Peña caught up with 11-year-old Jayden Roseby, who is the recipient of a Disney-themed wish.

Disney partners with the Make-A-Wish Foundation ahead of 'Wish' release to grant 11-year-old's wish

SAN FRANCISCO -- Disney's "Wish" revolves around themes of optimism, leadership, and hope. It's fitting that the Walt Disney Company recently partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant a very special wish ahead of the film's release.

At an exclusive screening of "Wish," ABC7 reporter Luz Peña caught up with 11-year-old Jayden Roseby, who is the recipient of a Disney-themed wish.

"You recently made a wish, what was it," asked Peña.

"To go to Disney World, and it was like my first time," said Roseby.

Jayden's mother Gladys Roseby added, "Jayden's wish made us not think about his illness and it made life normal for him and his sisters."

Jayden's favorite part about Disney World? The shows and the characters with his favorite being goofy.

"I knew I could trust Make-A-Wish to have my dream come true," said Roseby.

The partnership between Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation is a match made, as trips to Disneyland, Disney World, and Aulani are the most popular wish types.

"Our wish kids love Disney, and Disney loves helping us grant their wishes and bringing those kids the joy and hope that they need," described Linda Anderberg, the VP of Marketing at Make-A-Wish.

Anderberg adds, "The wish doesn't just end once your wish is granted. There's lots of ways to stay connected and keep that life-changing experience going and then also give back to other families who might be experiencing something similar."

According to Anderberg, volunteering and donating are the best ways to get involved in the Make-A-Wish Foundation mission and spread cheer to those who need it most.

"I think it's very easy to get involved with Make-A-Wish and it's really joyful, it's really powerful," she said.

For more information, visit here.