Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland reopening 2021: What you need to know about tickets, park capacity and more

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are reopening, but there will be some changes. Here's what to expect.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

What you need to know about Disneyland reopening

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are reopening April 30th.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, however, some things will be different. So, what will that look like?

First, guests will be required to make online reservations in advance. Right now, admission is only available to California residents, in groups no larger than three households, and park capacity is limited to 25% under the state's orange tier.

For safety purposes, masks will be required for guests and cast members and temperature screenings will be mandatory for entry to some locations.

There will be temporary adjustments in place to promote physical distancing.

Fastpass and Disney Maxpass services are suspended for the time being and select attractions and certain experiences that draw large group gatherings such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, will also return at a later date.

According to the official Disney Parks Blog, the updates made to prepare for this phased reopening were made based on guidance from health authorities such as the CDC and appropriate government agencies.

Click here to see a list of attractions that will be open.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimlos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistcoronavirus californiadisneycoronavirusdisneylandin the communitycovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News