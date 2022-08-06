Wish brings excitement as newest Disney cruise ship

Destination Disney Castaway Cay: Wish is Disney's newest cruise line packed with activities, dining experiences and fun for cruise-goers of all ages.

If you're looking for a vacation that's fun for the whole family, look no further than Disney's new Wish cruise ship, the newest and biggest ship in the Disney cruise line.

The Disney Wish has all of the attractions, like the grand hall and three dining rooms. These are things Disney cruise-goers have learned to love over the years. However, the new cruise ship has more pools than its predecessors, a new water area and a Walt Disney Imagineering Lab.

The ship also contains Disney's first ride at sea, the Aquamouse, which is a water ride with Disney show scenes and a splash.

And the ship unveils new themed restaurants for families to enjoy. The Disney Wish contains the Disney cruise line's first Worlds of Marvel restaurant, which takes you into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, where you can watch a live show of Frozen along with your food.

Another restaurant families can enjoy on the Wish is 1923, which channels elegance and is named after the date of the Disney company's founding.

Other dining experiences on the ship are the food-hall-style Marceline Market and the sugar-filled Joyful Sweets.

Also on the cruise ship are two new shows, a theatrical performance of "The Little Mermaid" and a live musical with all of your favorite Disney characters.

If you're a "Star Wars" fan, then you'll love Star Wars Cargo Bay, where children 3 to 12 years of age can see creatures and characters from the famous movie series. Plus, these kids can experience the joy of being a superhero when they participate in the Marvel Super Hero Academy.

Children of different ages can experience the magic of Disney as well, with the It's a Small World Nursery for 6-month-old to 3-year-olds kids, Edge for kids 11 to 14 and Vibe for teens 14 to 17 years of age.

Adults can exclusively enjoy bars, an infinity pool, a spa and a steakhouse. After 9 p.m., the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, which contains special drinks and takes its guests into hyperspace, also becomes adult-only.

The cruise will take you to a private island in the Bahamas called Castaway Cay, where you can see characters, swim on the beach and enjoy age-specific activities.

