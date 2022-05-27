Destination Ko Olina Hawaii: Escape to Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa

Destination Ko Olina Hawaii! From a lazy river retreat to a heart-racing adventure and snorkeling, Aulani Resort has it all.We'll show you a manmade lagoon perfect for water-lovers and the Laniwai Spa, perfect for a relaxing signature massage.And of course, you can't visit Hawaii without savoring the local flavors. Plus, a breakfast like no other and a one-of-a-kind luau that only Disney can deliver.For a closer look at everything spectacular the Aulani Resort and Spa has to offer guests, watch the full video above.