Sneak peek inside 'Disney100: The Exhibition' opening in Chicago Saturday

Exhibit will featured items from Disney movies like 'The Little Mermaid'

CHICAGO -- An exciting new exhibit celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary opens this Saturday in Chicago.

It's called Disney100: The Exhibition.

One of the first rooms that guests will enter explores Walt Disney and his roots in Chicago as well as some of his first animations, such as Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

The "Storytelling Exhibit" is an interactive exhibit that highlights the inspiration for many of the Walt Disney stories.

"A lot of Walt's early films came from literature and fables and mythology and so here you can go through one by one and spend hours just going through a lot of the source material," Matthew Adams, Walt Disney Archives Manager for Exhibitions, said.

The 35,000-square-foot Exhibition Hub Art Center, formerly known as the Windy City Fieldhouse, opens on Saturday.

This date is special because it's the birthday of both Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The pair made their first on-screen appearance in "Steamboat Willie," which premiered in New York City on Nov. 18, 1928.

Visitors can explore seldom viewed works of art including visual development drawings for "Sleeping Beauty" (1959), created by artist and Disney Legend Marc Davis.

There will also be a very special piece of art from "Mary Poppins" (1964), which can also be seen in the opening titles of "Mary Poppins Returns" (2018), created by artist and Disney Legend Peter Ellenshaw will also be on display.

Also included in the experience are some of the iconic props from various films such as the Mad Hatter's teapot from "Alice in Wonderland" (2010); the poisoned caramel apple from "Enchanted" (2007) used by Timothy Spall and Amy Adams; and the dinglehopper from "The Little Mermaid" (2023) used by Halle Bailey.

The city of Chicago plays an important role in the Disney story: Walter Elias Disney was born in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. He purchased his first motion picture camera in Chicago; attended McKinley High School, where he divided his attention between drawing and photography; and attended night classes at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. Chicago provided inspiration for the project that eventually became known as Disneyland Park, by way of the Chicago Railroad Fair.

The exhibit is scheduled to be open throughout the holiday season and into 2024.

The Exhibition Hub Art Center is located at 2367 W. Logan Blvd.

