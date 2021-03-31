Disneyland's Blue Bayou restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages when theme park reopens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10427070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After a yearlong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen with limited capacity on April 30, Disney announced Wednesday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- When Disneyland reopens next month, alcohol will be served at the Blue Bayou restaurant, adding one more option for visitors to consume alcohol beverages in the park.Up until now, the alcoholic beverage offerings within the theme park were limited. Club 33, a private dining club located within the park, and Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, were the only places that served cocktails and beer.The announcement posted Wednesday on the Disney Parks Blog unveiled a revamped menu for the atmospheric restaurant located inside the Pirates of Caribbean ride. The new additions include beverages such as wine, beer and a specialty Hurricane Cocktail.A "celebration sparkling wine package" will also be offered.Other additions to the Blue Bayou menu include a non-alcoholic Mint Julep.Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen with limited capacity on April 30. The limited reopening would not include indoor rides and, under state guidelines, theme parks will initially only be open to California residents.