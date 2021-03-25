Disneyland plans to expand shops, attractions offered within park's current footprint

The Anaheim resort is launching a new, multi-year planning initiative called Disneyland Forward.
The goal is to create more shops, entertainment and attractions, without expanding past the resort's current 490-acre footprint.
The plan includes potential expansions to both the Disneyland and California Adventure parks.
Disneyland said it is not seeking any public funding for the new effort.
