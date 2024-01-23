Downtown Disney District to offer even more dining options with new Parkside Market

The new dining area will include a Korean-forward restaurant and a Black women-owned café.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A new dining experience coming to Disneyland Resort is offering even more food options, all under one roof.
Described as a curated collection of four diverse culinary concepts, the new Parkside Market coming to Downtown Disney will offer even more food and drink options.
Here's what you can expect
This fast-casual eatery will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap, or Korean rice bowls. It also offers an Asian-inspired breakfast menu and handcrafted drinks.
This Black-owned café was founded by Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas and has been recognized as one of the best cafés in Los Angeles. On the menu, you'll find tasty lattes, treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.
This restaurant will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. GG's Chicken Shop's first brick-and-mortar restaurant opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location will be its first on the West Coast.
Park officials said a second story bar at Downtown Disney will be an al fresco spot offering signature craft cocktails and mocktails, including frozen lemonades, frozés, espresso martinis, shareable cocktails and spirit-free elixirs.
Future plans for the district will also bring Din Tai Fung, a world-renowned Chinese restaurant known for its soup dumplings and noodles, plus masterful Mexican cuisine by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán at Paseo and Céntrico, and the popular California-Cuban cheese rolls and pastries from Porto's Bakery and Café.
Downtown Disney will also open a new stage and lawn for special events and entertainment later this year.
