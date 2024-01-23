Downtown Disney District to offer even more dining options with new Parkside Market

The new dining area will include a Korean-forward restaurant and a Black women-owned café.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A new dining experience coming to Disneyland Resort is offering even more food options, all under one roof.

Described as a curated collection of four diverse culinary concepts, the new Parkside Market coming to Downtown Disney will offer even more food and drink options.

Here's what you can expect

Seoul Sister

This fast-casual eatery will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap, or Korean rice bowls. It also offers an Asian-inspired breakfast menu and handcrafted drinks.

Sip & Sonder

This Black-owned café was founded by Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas and has been recognized as one of the best cafés in Los Angeles. On the menu, you'll find tasty lattes, treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.

GG's Chicken Shop

This restaurant will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. GG's Chicken Shop's first brick-and-mortar restaurant opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location will be its first on the West Coast.

Inside a new second story bar

Park officials said a second story bar at Downtown Disney will be an al fresco spot offering signature craft cocktails and mocktails, including frozen lemonades, frozés, espresso martinis, shareable cocktails and spirit-free elixirs.

Future plans for the district will also bring Din Tai Fung, a world-renowned Chinese restaurant known for its soup dumplings and noodles, plus masterful Mexican cuisine by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán at Paseo and Céntrico, and the popular California-Cuban cheese rolls and pastries from Porto's Bakery and Café.

Downtown Disney will also open a new stage and lawn for special events and entertainment later this year.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.