Disneyland's Facebook, IG accounts hacked with 'reprehensible content,' prompting investigation

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Instead of Mickey, Minnie and magic -- some Disneyland Resort fans got quite the shock when they looked at the theme park's social media accounts Thursday morning.

Someone hacked into the Disneyland Instagram and Facebook accounts, posting racist and offensive comments.

The perpetrator said his name was "David Do" and called himself a "super hacker."

The posts did not stay up for long.

In a statement, a Disneyland official told ABC7:

"Disneyland Resort's Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early this morning. We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.

