'Fantasmic!' returning to Disneyland this May; opening date set for new Pixar hotel

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland is moving forward with plans to bring back "Fantasmic!" later this year.

The nighttime spectacular will return to Disneyland's River of America on May 24, the Friday before Memorial Day. It's been nine months since the massive animatronic dragon featured in the show became engulfed in flames during a live performance.

The animatronic dragon on Tom Sawyer island became engulfed in fire during an evening performance.

The new edition of the "Fantasmic!" show will not include the dragon but will instead feature special effects during a new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent.

If you plan on traveling to Disneyland this upcoming winter or spring, expect to see something new and innovative.

Starting in April, park guests will get to enjoy Pixar Fest, which will include a colorful sculpture as you enter the resort on Main Street, U.S.A.

The celebration, which will run through August, will feature themed menu items and commemorative merchandise with a Pixar twist. It will also feature a new daytime parade called "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" at Disney California Adventure park.

And on Jan. 30, the Paradise Pier Hotel will officially transform into Pixar Place Hotel, becoming the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the country.

