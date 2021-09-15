Here's your chance to win tickets to Halloween Time at the Disneyland® Resort

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win tickets to the Disneyland Resort!

Enjoy Halloween time at Disneyland Park, the familiar grin of the Mickey Mouse jack-o-lantern greets you as you stroll along Main Street, U.S.A. In New Orleans, Haunted Mansion Holiday features a merry makeover. Experience the supernatural projection and special effects show, Halloween Screams- and on select nights, the show takes to the skies with the addition of fireworks.

At Disney California Adventure Park, Oogie Boogie's spell transforms Buena Vista Street and favorite attractions. Visit "Radiator Screams," where the residents have decorated the town for a unique Haul-O-Ween makeover. As night falls, Guardians of the Galaxy - Monster After Dark offers an exciting Halloween adventure filled with creepy creatures and thrilling drops.

In Paradise Gardens, Plaza de la Familia returns for a celebration inspired by the tradition of Día de los Muertos.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/1/21 at 9am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day.
