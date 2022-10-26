Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at holiday preparations at Disneyland

The holidays at Disneyland Resort will begin Nov. 11 and run through Jan. 8.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- When the Disneyland Resort transforms from one holiday season to the next, it seems like it happens overnight. It turns out, a lot of work is done to pull it off.

We got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the transformation inside the parks. Joe Peters, the park's senior technical director, has worked at the park for 39 years and says the holiday celebrations at Disneyland are "radically different" than they used to be.

"Back then, it was pretty much the Christmas tree and garland on Main Street and a Christmas parade and that was it.... It just exploded."

One of the park's iconic attractions during the holidays is "It's a Small World." Peters says it takes about seven to eight weeks to transform it.

The work that goes into that process involves everything from large pieces that weigh thousands of pounds to smaller pieces that add subtle detail to the attraction.

"It's a sensory overload, let me tell you. We have a ton of stuff that we have to install in this attraction. I mean, we're just getting started," Peters said.

This year marks 25 years since starting the holiday tradition and Peters added there will be various "Easter eggs," or references, to that anniversary scattered throughout the ride.

The holidays at Disneyland Resort will begin Nov. 11 and run through Jan. 8.