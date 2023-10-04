WATCH LIVE

Kids can now visit Disneyland for as low as $50 with new special ticket offer

Disneyland Resort announced a new, limited-time kids' special ticket offer for children ages 3-9.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 4:50PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're planning a trip to Disneyland with young children, you'll soon be able to save on their tickets.

Disneyland Resort announced a new, limited-time kids' special ticket offer for children ages 3-9. Starting Oct. 24, you can buy a child's ticket to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day.

You can choose from 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets and they're valid for use between Jan. 8 - March 10, 2024. This does not include blockout dates and tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

