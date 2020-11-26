Business

Disney announces 4,000 additional layoffs amid ongoing Disneyland closure

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney is expected to layoff another 4,000 employees in the coming months as Disneyland remains closed during the pandemic.

The company announced back in September it was laying off 28,000 workers, many of them part-time employees.

But in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Wednesday, Disney reported there will be 4,000 more employees getting notices -- bringing the total number to around 32,000.

RELATED | Disney announces 28,000 layoffs amid continued closure of Disneyland
EMBED More News Videos

Disney announced Tuesday it will lay off about 28,000 employees in its Parks, Experiences and Products division.



The filing says due to the current business climate and COVD-19 impacts, the employment of 32,000 people will be terminated in the first half of fiscal year 2021.

The Anaheim theme park closed in March for the pandemic. At the time, employees were placed on furlough and the company continued paying their benefits. Disney officials have been urging the state to issue guidelines that would allow the park to reopen safely.

Walt Disney World in Florida reopened over the summer.

RELATED | Ongoing closure of Disneyland taking toll on Anaheim economy
EMBED More News Videos

Six months after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still no sign of an upcoming reopening at the Disneyland Resort theme parks and leaders with the city of Anaheim say their economy is feeling it.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessanaheimorange countycaliforniatheme parkcoronavirus californiadisneycoronavirusdisneylandlayoffcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison adds more areas to list of potential power shutoffs
CHP removes activists from Caltrans-owned homes in El Sereno
LA County COVID-19 transmission hits highest rate since March
SoCal weather: High winds prompt red flag warning on Thanksgiving
Nevada seeing 1 new COVID-19 case per minute
Gunman arrested after 2 shot at Calabasas gated community
How Abraham Lincoln helped shape the modern Thanksgiving
Show More
Michael Jordan donates $2M to Feeding America
Brawl breaks out at new In-N-Out in Colorado as customers line up for hours
LA County restaurant owners want new dining ban overturned
Rite Aid to offer COVID vaccine for free once it's available
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
More TOP STORIES News