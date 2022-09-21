MagicBand+ is coming to Disneyland this fall. Here's what to know

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- MagicBand+ will make its debut at Disneyland Resort this fall.

The wearable technology was first launched at Disney World this summer. It was such a hit, it's now coming to Disneyland.

MagicBand+ is a wristband that enables guests to see and feel park experiences in a new way, thanks to smart features like color-changing LED lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition.

It also conveniently links to your theme park ticket allowing for easier access throughout the parks.

The official launch date and prices for the bands have not yet been announced.

