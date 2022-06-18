Society

Disneyland's 'Main Street Electrical Parade' celebrates 50th anniversary with new grand finale

EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland 'Main Street Electrical Parade' celebrates 50th anniversary

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Exactly 50 years ago, on June 17, 1972, a light show the likes of which Southern California residents had never seen before, rolled down Disneyland's Main Street USA.

It was called the "Main Street Electrical Parade."

Five decades later, the nighttime magic of the iconic parade still captures the imagination.

Now, for a limited time, Disneyland guests can enjoy a new "enchanted" grand finale sequence honoring the parade's 50th anniversary as it travels across Disneyland Park.

The new finale celebrates the theme of togetherness with a seven-segment float that stretches 118 feet in length, bringing together more than a dozen Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios stories.

New music that weaves together songs from the represented stories was created to accompany the new grand finale float.

Composers Jean-Jacques Perrey and Gershon Kingsley wrote the synthesizer piece known as "Baroque Hoedown" in 1967. The song was then adapted for the "Main Street Electrical Parade" for its debut, and was interwoven with classic Disney themes to create the iconic parade soundtrack.

Approximately 500,000 lights sparkle in the parade's nighttime journey, with 22 total floats, nearly double the number of floats in 1972, illuminating the parade route.

"Encanto," "The Jungle Book," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Aladdin," "Coco," "Mulan," "Brave" and "The Princess and the Frog" are just some of the classic and contemporary scene favorites that guests along each side of the parade route will be able to enjoy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimorange countyparadesouthern californiadisneyland
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after 2 killed in Hollywood shooting
Gascón denies reports that DA's office will pay for gunman's funeral
Beach-cleaning robot makes debut at Lake Tahoe
El Monte candlelight vigil for fallen police officers set for Saturday
P-54 mountain lion hit and killed by vehicle in Santa Monica Mountains
Business owners uneasy as LA County predicts return of mask rules
Memorial honoring victims of 2015 San Bernardino attack unveiled
Show More
Wayfarers Chapel receives National Historic Landmark nomination
NoHo Filipino family calls attack caught on video hate crime
Explore Galveston's 'Freedom Walk,' commemorating June 19, 1865
Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera among Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of '23
Video: Teen saves classmate who accidentally drove SUV into water
More TOP STORIES News