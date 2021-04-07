Disneyland reopening: What attractions, restaurants people can visit when park reopens April 30

Here's a list of the attractions that will be open in each theme park, according to Disneyland's website:
Disneyland:
- Alice in Wonderland
- Astro Orbitor
- Autopia
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Casey Jr. Circus Train
- Disneyland Railroad
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Gadget's Go Coaster
- Haunted Mansion
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- "it's a small world"
- King Arthur Carrousel
- Mad Tea Party
- Main Street Vehicles
- Mark Twain Riverboat
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Mr. Toad's Wild Ride
- Peter Pan's Flight
- Pinocchio's Daring Journey
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin
- Snow White's Enchanted Wish
- Space Mountain
- Splash Mountain
- Star Tours - The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance - will utilize virtual queue
- Surprise Character Sightings
- Tarzan's Treehouse
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
California Adventure:
- Games of Pixar Pier
- Goofy's Sky School
- Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!
- Incredicoaster
- Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind
- Jessie's Critter Carousel
- Jumpin' Jellyfish
- Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters
- Mater's Junkyard Jamboree
- Mickey's PhilharMagic
- Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
- Pixar Pal-A-Round - Non-Swinging
- Pixar Pal-A-Round - Swinging
- Radiator Springs Racers
- Silly Symphony Swings
- Soarin' Around the World
- Surprise Character Sightings
- The Little Mermaid Ariel's Undersea Adventure
- Toy Story Midway Mania!
- Turtle Talk with Crush
Attractions that do not appear on the list like Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Matterhorn, Jungle Cruise and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland and Grizzly River Run and the Golden Zephyr at California Adventure will remain closed when the park initially reopens.
Here's a list of the dining options that will be accepting guests for opening day in each theme park:
Disneyland:
- Bengal Barbecue
- Café Orleans
- Churros
- French Market Restaurant
- Galactic Grill
- Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
- Ice Cream Carts
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Café
- Little Red Wagon
- Market House
- Milk Stand
- Mint Julep Bar
- Plaza Inn
- Popcorn
- Red Rose Taverne
- River Belle Terrace
- Ronto Roasters
- Ship to Shore Marketplace
- Stage Door Café
- The Tropical Hideaway
California Adventure:
- Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats
- Angry Dogs
- Award Wieners
- Carthay Circle Lounge - Alfresco Dining
- Churros
- Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
- Cozy Cone Motel - Cones 1-3 (Churros, Ice Cream, Cone-coctions)
- Cappuccino Cart
- Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe
- Flo's V8 Cafe
- Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop
- Hollywood Lounge
- Ice Cream Carts
- Lamplight Lounge
- Pacific Wharf Distribution Co.
- Popcorn
- Poultry Palace
- Rita's Baja Blenders
- Señor Buzz Churros
- Smokejumpers Grill
- Sonoma Terrace
- Studio Catering Co.
Dining options that do not appear on the list like Blue Bayou, Carnation Cafe and Oga's Cantina will remain closed when the park initially reopens.
Here's a list of the park shops that will be open for opening day in each theme park:
Disneyland:
- Adventureland Bazaar
- Balloons
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
- Black Spire Outfitters
- Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen
- Creature Stall
- Cristal d'Orleans
- Crystal Arts
- Disney Clothiers, Ltd.
- Disney Showcase
- Disneyana
- Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities
- Droid Depot
- Emporium
- First Order Cargo
- Glow Carts
- "it's a small world" Toy Shop
- Kaman's Art Shoppe
- Le Mascarade d'Orleans
- Little Green Men Store Command
- The Mad Hatter in Fantasyland
- Main Street Magic Shop
- Pieces of Eight
- Pioneer Mercantile
- Savi's Workshop - Handbuilt Lightsabers
- The Star Trader
- Toydarian Toymaker
California Adventure:
- Balloons
- Bing Bong's Sweet
- Collector's Warehouse
- Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop
- Elias & Co.
- Glow Carts
- Kaman's Art Shoppe
- Kingswell Camera Shop
- Knick's Knacks
- Off the Page
- Paradise Pier Sunglass Cart
- Ramone's House of Body Art
- Rushin' River Outfitters
- Seaside Souvenirs
- Studio Store
- Trolley Treats
Shops that do not appear on the list like Gag Factory, Pooh Corner, and Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will remain closed when the park initially reopens.
Ticket information:
According to Disney Parks Blog, guests who already have a theme park ticket, can start checking for available days beginning April 9. Then on April 12 around 8 a.m., those guests can begin reserving a spot.
For those who don't yet have ticket -- tickets and spot reservations will be released around 8 a.m. on April 15.
Right now, the parks are only open to California residents and park capacity is limited to 25% under the state's orange tier.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.