Forgot where you parked your car at Disneyland? There will soon be an app for that

Car locator is a complimentary feature that uses location technology to find and save your parking details.
Forgot where you parked at Disneyland? There's an app for that

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- We've all been there. Many of us can remember a time we had trouble finding our car at Disneyland's parking lot.

Well now, there's an app for that!

Disney is trying out a new car locator feature in the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.

The feature will first launch at Walt Disney World Resort this summer and will be available at Disneyland Resort later this year.

Plus, it's easy to use. All you have to do is enter your parking spot number on your smartphone or just enable "locations" and the app will do it for you. When you come out, you'll be guided right back to your car.

The feature will ultimately be available at all four Disney theme parks, Disney Springs, Disney Water Parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

To learn more, visit Disney Parks' website.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

