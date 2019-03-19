Koreatown: Man safely climbs down after dangling from 80-foot crane

A distressed man sits on an 80-foot crane for hours in Koreatown before safely climbing down with the help of crisis negotiators on Monday, March 18, 2019.

By
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A distressed man safely climbed down an 80-foot crane in Koreatown with the help of crisis negotiators after dangling on it for about three hours Monday.

The call came in at about 3:30 p.m. The man had broken into a construction site at 8th and Berendo streets and made his way 80 feet up, sitting on the edge of the crane.

"Very intense, very emotional. We saw the manager of the crane come by and say a gust of wind could knock him off, so that was intense," shared Melissa Tirado, who lives near the construction site.



Los Angeles police closed surrounding streets and kept crowds back in order to not interfere with their operation. After the man had been up there for three hours, yelling he was going to jump, members of the SWAT team joined him up top, including a negotiator who spoke to the man in Spanish.

"From what I understand, he was depressed because he didn't have a job and he felt that he was alone," said witness Claudia Hernandez.

Eventually, the man slowly moved off the ledge and walked to meet police before getting in a harness to make the climb down. Those who live in the area say they were amazed at how the negotiator was able to calm the man down, making a connection with the man that they were both born in Guadalajara, Mexico.



"They said they were going to help him," Hernandez recalled. "He said he didn't want to go to jail. They said they weren't going to take him to jail, they were going to help him find a job so hopefully he gets the help he needs."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
koreatownlos angelesbizarrelapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hacienda Heights murder: Mother booked in girl's death
Grand Terrace roller rink owner gunned down on the job
South LA gas tanker explosion raises safety questions
Occidental trustee resigns after blackface yearbook photo resurfaces
LA named 1 of worst cities nationwide for buying 1st home
Wildflower super bloom lining the runways at LAX
VIDEO: Dog runs loose on IE freeway
Show More
Reality TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
Lake Elsinore reopens poppy display in Walker Canyon
Pomona woman, dog found dead inside apartment
Santa Anita Park racing to resume March 29
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
More TOP STORIES News