Nine candidates looking to be the next Los Angeles County district attorney all took aim at the incumbent, George Gascon.

INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- There was a crowded stage in the City of Industry as nine candidates looking to be the next Los Angeles County district attorney all took aim at the incumbent.

George Gascón was invited to this forum and debate organized by several unions, but he declined to attend. An empty podium held his place on stage.

Watch Jory Rand's report above.