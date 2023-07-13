Burlesque queen Dita Von Teese heading to Sin City for 'Dita Las Vegas' residency

'I'm making everything that people know me for and making it bigger, Vegas worthy!' Burlesque star Dita Von Teese is bringing new residency 'Dita Las Vegas' to Sin City.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Dita Von Teese is known as the Queen of Burlesque.

And now, she's taking her talent to Las Vegas to star in her very first residency. Her new show will borrow from "Jubilee," a classic production that wowed audiences there for 35 years.

"I'm going to make it a re-imagined spectacle," Von Teese said.

She's taking some of the spirit, some of the sets and some of the iconic costumes used from 1981 to 2016 in "Jubilee" for her new show, "Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue."

"I'm a huge fan of 'Jubilee' and my intention is to honor and tip my hat to the past and all the best parts of 'Jubilee,' she said. "They used to do a big dance number, a topless dance number, with the Titanic and the iceberg and the pyrotechnics and the water. It was amazing. I loved it. But I'm not going to sink the Titanic."

Instead, Von Teese plans to up the ante with her Vegas show to honor showgirls and the art of burlesque.

"I have conceptualized the show. I'm using the best of what I'm known for in my burlesque tours. I'm making everything that people know me for and making it bigger, Vegas worthy!" said Von Teese.

At just under 5'5", Von Teese says she never fit the showgirl mold but she loves to shatter expectations. And she plans to again!

"I feel like it's important to evolve this and let people see it in a new way. I'll have just as many show boys as show girls. I want it to feel joyous and celebratory of 'Jubilee' but not a duplicate of the past," she said, adding, "I'm excited to make a show that's not just for my fans but for anyone who wants to see something that is that, like, titillating, sexy, glamorous Las Vegas."

Von Teese is now hard at work getting her show together. "Dita Las Vegas" will take the stage at the Jubilee Theater at Horseshow Las Vegas beginning October 5th.