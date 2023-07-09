A doctor with a practice in Riverside was arrested a second time for alleged sexual assault of patients, authorities said.

Riverside doctor arrested again after more patients emerge with sexual assault allegations

Dr. Sam Sannoufi was arrested Friday after additional alleged victims came forward and told Riverside police he sexually assaulted them during examinations, said Riverside police Officer Ryan J. Railsback. Sannoufi was held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

The 52-year-old Newport Beach resident was first arrested June 27, Railsback said. A "customer" made the allegation.

"The adult female victim reported the assault occurred during a consultation exam at Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic, located in the 6900 block of Brockton Avenue in Riverside."

Sannoufi was released on $1 million bail after that arrest, he said.

"Investigators still believe there are other victims who have not yet come forward," Railsback said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Stanley Hua at 951-353-7950 or SHua@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

The Medical Board of Califonia reports Samer S. Sannoufi has a renewed and current license to practice as a physician and surgeon and that he graduated in 1995 from the Kiev Medical Institute aka Ukranian State Medical University.