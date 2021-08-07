Arts & Entertainment

Documentary 'Whirlybird' Looks at Pioneering Helicopter Reporters Who Changed L.A. News Coverage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New documentary 'Whirlybird' highlights L.A. news scene

LOS ANGELES -- The new documentary "Whirlybird" takes audiences up, up and away, high over the Southern California, through the lens of journalists, and one time married couple, Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard, who changed the way we cover the news... via helicopter.

"We kind of created a monster," laughed Gerrard. "I think it would've happened at any rate, because of technology, but there are some things that should be live and some things you can wait a little while to show and we've kind of lost track of that."

Tur did the reporting and flying... with Marika shooting the camera, right by his side. Director Matt Yoka takes us back to the 1980s, and looks at the way high flying breaking news came to be. It also tells the complex story of their personal relationship.

"When I first started exploring Zoey and Marika's story, I thought of it like they would be tour guides of L.A. That was just sort of the entry point," said Yoka. "I think that as we got deeper into the story we all decided not to look away and we decided to embrace the complexity."

That complexity: a married couple living and working together, running a 24/7 business, raising two children, and eventually, Zoey's Gender transition.

"I think that's one thing I was thankful and humbled to Zoey about... for taking me through her journey and what's important to her and how to tell her story," said Yoka.

Yoka was equally grateful to discover, and highlight, Gerrard's work.

"Thinking about Marika's career, it's absolutely groundbreaking female journalism," said Yoka. "I was excited to give Marika her due."

A career Marika is happy to keep in the rear view mirror.

"It's the past," said Gerrard. "I hear a siren and I don't automatically want to go outside and see what's going on!"

"Whirlybird" is in theaters and on VOD Friday, August 6th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlgbtq+lgbtq+ pridehelicopterdocumentary
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide suspect arrested after businesswoman found dead in Reseda
Newsom stands firm on school mask mandate in face of OC lawsuit
San Bernardino police shoot armed 13-year-old at cemetery: Authorities
VIDEO: Woman casually walks up to another woman, shoots her in head
Walker Hayes' viral hit song helps boost Applebee's sales
Over 200 living in Venice encampments are now housed, Garcetti says
Langer's Deli requiring proof of vaccination for customers, staff
Show More
Drought: Here's how city saved 120M gallons of water since 2010
Long Beach community comes together to keep local business open
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
Police dog attacks boy, 5, at South Pasadena event
COVID infections mount in LA County, but is surge slowing?
More TOP STORIES News