Whittier business honors life of Vin Scully with 'Vin' donuts

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- On Wednesday, Mother Made Donuts in Whittier started selling donuts dipped in blue glaze and with white icing adding accents that made the treat look like a baseball, along with the letters V-I-N. It is in honor of the team's iconic broadcaster Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94.

"We found out there was Vin Scully donuts so we had to come to get them. Vin is a legend and we hope that he does rest in peace. Obviously, he made a huge impact in the Los Angeles community and all of the L.A. Dodger fans," said Elvira Valdez, who stopped to buy donuts.

The donut shop is known for offering Dodger-themed donuts, which is why they chose to honor Scully who was a hall of fame broadcaster and the voice of Dodger games for 67 years.

"Vin Scully was always the announcer. So I sort of just grew up knowing him," said Jimmy Trahin, a Whittier resident. "Since he died, he passed away, I want to memorialize him by buying some donuts."

The donut shop owner said they plan to have the donut available through the end of the month.

"I am just happy to have grown up knowing him, hearing his voice," said Christopher Enriquez, Valdez's partner.

Valdez and Enriquez said they plan to share Scully's legacy with the next generation. Their son is set to be born in three weeks.

"Vin Scully is a legend when it comes to Dodger history. So our son will definitely know who Vin was. There is plenty of videos and audio that we can share with him," Valdez said.

