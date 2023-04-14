2 charged in Dodger Stadium parking lot attack that left 64-year-old man with broken leg, concussion

An arrest has been made in a brutal assault of a couple leaving an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men have been charged in connection with a melee outside Dodger Stadium that left a 64-year-old man with a broken leg and a concussion, prosecutors announced Friday.

Reece Hopkin and Chad Reeves were each charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement. Hopkin also faces one felony count of vandalism or destruction of property.

The incident occurred on Nov. 17, 2022, after music legend Elton John performed a concert at the stadium. The confrontation began as a dispute between a woman and the 64-year-old man, investigators said.

Hopkin and Reeves got involved in the verbal altercation and allegedly assaulted the man, who suffered serious injuries.

As the defendants walked away, a man who was recording the incident on his cellphone followed the pair, according to prosecutors. Hopkin is accused of grabbing the man's phone and throwing it on the ground.

"What started out as a night of entertainment and revelry ended in violence. Verbal disagreements should never take such a dangerous turn," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "I want to thank the LAPD for their thorough investigation and our prosecutors who meticulously reviewed the case to determine what charges should be filed. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that our entertainment venues are safe for all."

