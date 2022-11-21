LAPD announces arrest in brutal assault on couple at Dodger Stadium after Elton John concert

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An arrest has been made in a brutal assault on a couple leaving an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium.

One of the victims spoke with Eyewitness News to share details of the shocking, unprovoked attack.

A bystander was recording as the incident unfolded Thursday night in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium after the concert.

The victims, a married man and woman, say a group of men and women walking past their car forcefully hit the side mirror. When the husband got out to question them, the assault began.

The attack sent the man to the hospital with a broken leg and a concussion.

"I fought back but I don't think I did anything," he told Eyewitness News. "They got me on the ground."

His wife tried to pull people off him and then she got attacked as well and was knocked to the ground, he said.

LAPD says an arrest was made on Nov. 18, the day after the attack. No details about the suspect have been released.