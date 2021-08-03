Sports

Dodger Stadium: Hospitalized pediatric patients use robot to 'run the bases' in virtual experience

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ten pediatric patients UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital had a chance to "run the bases" at Dodgers Stadium on Monday as part of a high-tech, virtual experience.

The unique activity was made possible with the help of an OhmniLabs robot -- which features a camera and video display -- that can be controlled by a computer, phone or tablet.

From the safety of their hospital beds, the children were able to move the robot around the bases on the field.

The robot's video chat function also allowed the patients to meet several Dodger players, including Edwin Rios, Gavin Lux and Mitch White.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

