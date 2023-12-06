It's a dream come true for Dodgers fans who like to swing a golf club. Dodger Stadium is opening up to golfers for the next few days to play an epic round of golf inside the iconic venue.

It's time to golf at Dodger Stadium: What you need to know about teeing up at the iconic venue

Upper Deck Golf will be at the stadium starting Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 10.

Players will complete a 9-hole round of golf around the ballpark after receiving their golf balls and scorecard.

"We've built an actual course... you're going to work your way all the way around the stadium, you're gonna go up - we've got a couple of upper decks here. Hole 9 is actually going to be on the very top deck up there," said Chris Koenig, Executive Director of Dodgers365.

Officials say a typical round of golf at the stadium will take around 90 minutes, but guests can stick around at the clubhouse festival, where there will be music, drinks and food.

Those who wish to play a round of golf are welcome to bring their own clubs, but standard clubs will be made available at each tee box. Officials say no drivers or fairway metals will be allowed in the ballpark.

Anybody over the age of 12 can participate. Only those with a reserved tee time will be let into the stadium. No spectator tickets will be sold.

"I think this caters a little bit more to people that are real golf enthusiasts that want to play an actual round... but the casual golfers can have a lot of fun, too," Koenig said.