Wait times at Dodger Stadium vaccination site reach 5 hours as multiple issues plague distribution

Officials say extensive planning went into ensuring the location runs smoothly and effectively, but distribution issues are plaguing the site.
Multiple people said they waited up to five hours Wednesday to get inoculated. AIR7 HD was above the location as a handful of cars remained in line at 11 p.m. -- three hours after the site officially closed.
RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine supply 'extremely limited' in LA County, health officials say
The extended wait times prompted people to begin lining up hours before the site opened Thursday morning.
"I don't wanna sit in traffic. This car has a manual transmission," said Joe Damko. "You ever use a clutch and creep along? No way."
For some residents, just getting an appointment has been a challenge. The county website to make appointments, vaccinatelacounty.com, crashed for several hours Tuesday due to high traffic after the county announced people 65 and older can be vaccinated.
RELATED: Schwarzenegger receives COVID vaccine at Dodger Stadium: 'Come with me if you want to live'
People in the 65 and older age group said they have a sense of relief now that they're eligible to get inoculated.
"I just cannot wait. It just feels like it's been forever that we've been doing this hiding in the houses kind of a thing," said Jeff Hartig. "So I will be happy to get out of that. I can't wait to get back in the air again. There's a whole bunch of pluses that I'm looking forward to. But mostly, I'm anxious to not be contagious to somebody else if I happen to have it."
The county urges seniors to be patient and keep checking for available slots. Officials say they are increasing call center capacity for those without computer access. For those without a computer, appointments can be made by calling (833) 540-0473.
Due to an "extremely limited supply" of doses, officials say vaccinating people 65 and older may take until June -- pushing back distribution for non-priority groups. The state epidemiologist says the time table could change, depending on several factors such as allocation, distribution and if a new vaccine is approved.
RELATED: 5 new COVID vaccination super sites open in LA County
Los Angeles County on Tuesday opened five new vaccination super sites, in addition to the one opened at Dodger Stadium last week.
The sites are at the Forum in Inglewood, Cal State Northridge, Magic Mountain, the Los Angeles County Office of Education in Downey and the Fairplex in Pomona.
Helping ease some concerns, the state advised providers Wednesday evening they can resume using a batch of coronavirus vaccine from Moderna after some people fell ill and a halt to injections was recommended.
The decision frees up more than 300,000 doses to counties, cities and hospitals struggling to obtain supplies.
RELATED: California says it's safe to resume Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution