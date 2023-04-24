Dodgers renew former outfielder Andrew Toles' contract to provide him with health insurance

Andrew Toles hasn't played for the Dodgers since 2018, but the team renews his contract each year to give him access to health insurance.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to help a former player even though he has not taken the field for them since 2018.

Former outfielder Andrew Toles played three seasons for the Dodgers, but didn't show up to spring training in 2019. He was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and stopped playing baseball.

The Dodgers have signed Toles to a contract every year since then so the now-30-year-old could retain his health insurance.

"We didn't know that the Dodgers quietly did this, they were humble about this entire situation," said LZ Granderson, L.A. Times op-ed columnist. "They've been doing this for years without any reporting so that just gives you a glimpse... the Dodgers really did it for a good reason and not for publicity."

For the 2023 season, Toles won't be paid by the team but will be considered a member of the organization. This is the fifth straight year the Dodgers have re-signed Toles.