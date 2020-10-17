Sports

Dodgers extend pennant hopes, force Game 6 against Atlanta Braves in NLCS

By ABC7.com staff
ARLINGTON, Texas (KABC) -- They were down 3-1 in the series, but the Dodgers declared Friday night they aren't going anywhere yet.

Los Angeles beat the Braves 7-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, forcing a Game 6.

One of the biggest plays of the night also came on one of the most unusual coincidences in baseball history.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith came to bat against Atlanta relief pitcher Will Smith in the sixth inning.

Sports statisticians say it's the first time a pitcher and batter with the same name faced each other in an MLB postseason game.



The coincidence, in fact, set Twitter ablaze with memes about actor Will Smith, including references to "Gemini Man" in which his character battles his own clone.



With two men on base, two outs and the count 3-2, the Dodgers' Smith crushed a 94 mph fast ball deep to left field, giving Los Angeles a 4-2 lead.



After that an RBI double by Mookie Betts followed by a home run from Corey Seager in the seventh made it 7-2.

RELATED: Dodgers set postseason record in Game 3 of NLCS

Dustin May started for the Dodgers, giving up two runs in two innings before manager Dave Roberts went to the bullpen.

In his previous three appearances this postseason, May pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, including a start in the clinching Game 3 of the NL Division Series against San Diego when he pitched an inning in an opener role. He was 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA in the regular season, starting 10 of his 12 games.

The series stands at 3-2 in Atlanta's favor. Game 6 is Saturday at 1:38 p.m.

The winner advances to the World Series to face the winner of Saturday's ALCS Game 7 between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki



The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsatlanta bravesmlbbaseballlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE fruit vendor in coma after car plows through cart
EDD backlog frustrating for unemployed Californians
Rapper who boasted about unemployment fraud scheme arrested
You can rent out an AMC theater for $99
Trump to visit Orange County on Sunday
Moorpark schools 1st in Ventura County to reopen
Trump administration reverses decision to deny CA aid
Show More
Rudolph and Santa movie puppets are going up for auction
College grads create 'Vote Saver' project to cut wait time at polls
Parents upset over homeless encampment near local school
Santa Clarita to allow trick-or-treating this Halloween
Burbank realtor travels to Armenia to help family, friends
More TOP STORIES News