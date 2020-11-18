Dodgers donate supplies to Compton elementary schools

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers teamed up with the Muslim Coalition for America (MCA) to provide new textbooks and classroom resources to the Compton Unified School District."As a society, we've got to do everything we can to be there for our kids, and try to narrow that achievement learning gap," said founder of the MCA, Omar Qudrat."This to me is faith in action. During the time of the pandemic, this is where we come together for the children, specifically, kids who might be underprivileged," said Dr. Maryam Qudrat, educator and advisor to MCA. "So that they have what they need to be able to get through their day a little bit easier."21 elementary schools in Compton Unified School District received educational supplies. The resources donated to the district are valued at $387,000.Director of Educational Services for the Compton Unified School District, Dr. Jennifer Moon, said this was a good way to reward the teachers in the district."Our teachers have been working very hard from their classroom since day one," Moon said. "They've been working tirelessly and this is a great opportunity for us to say thank you."Ms. Rebecca Wilson, who teaches first grade at Foster Elementary, said having the resources to decorate her classroom is important to improving the overall learning environment for the children."We have to begin to look to the kids coming back. I have some in my room so they're going to love to see the things that were donated as I put them up around my classroom," Wilson said. "And environment affects learning."