Memorial Day: Lights display at Dodger Stadium honors fallen heroes

The field at Chavez Ravine was lit up in red, white and blue in a touching display to honor fallen heroes.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A touching display at Dodger Stadium on Sunday evening honored fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

The field at Chavez Ravine was lit up in red, white and blue.

The Dodgers partnered with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, to create a Fallen Heroes Lights display for Memorial Day.

Each light honored the memory of a military member who bravely served the country. The lights also represent the families of the fallen heroes that are supported by TAPS in California.

Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to more than 90,000 survivors of fallen service members.
