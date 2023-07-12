In historic first, Dodgers to open 2024 season in South Korea vs the Padres

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Dodgers will open the 2024 baseball season with a pair of games in Seoul, South Korea, against the San Diego Padres -- marking the first regular-season Major League Baseball games ever played in Korea, the league announced Wednesday.

MLB and the MLB Players Association on Wednesday announced the historic series, along with international games involving other teams in Mexico City and the Dominican Republic, in addition to previously announced games in London.

The Dodgers-Padres games are scheduled for March 20-21, with each team taking a turn as the home team.

"We can't wait to play meaningful Major League games for the very first time in front of the outstanding baseball fans of South Korea next season," Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

"The Dodgers have a long and proud history of helping to grow the game abroad, highlighted by our trips to Mexico, China and Australia. It's very exciting to add Korea to the list. I know our players are thrilled to put their talents on display in a country so rich with baseball tradition and talent, including former Dodgers Chan Ho Park, Hee-Seop Choi and Hyun-Jin Ryu."

The Dodgers' last international trip took place in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2018, also against the Padres.

They also played the 2014 opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Sydney, Australia; 2010 exhibition games in Taiwan against the Chinese Professional Baseball League All-Stars; 2008 exhibition games against the Padres in Beijing, China; 2003 exhibition games against the New York Mets in Mexico City; and 1988 exhibition games against the Montreal Expos in San Juan and Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Over the years, the Dodgers have also played exhibition games and barnstorming tours in Japan and the Dominican Republic.

MLB and the players union also announced 2024 regular-season games in Mexico City (Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies, April 27-28), and the Dominican Republic (Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox, March 9-10). A London series between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, set for June 8-9, was previously announced.