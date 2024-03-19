ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki tastes his way through South Korea as Dodgers gear up for 'Seoul Series'

SEOUL, South Korea (KABC) -- As the Dodgers gear up for their first regular-season game against the Padres in Seoul, Eyewitness News is getting to try all the delicious street foods that South Korea has to offer.

Our team visited the bustling Myeong-dong shopping area for a taste of all the mouth-watering dishes. During the food tour, they ran into some Dodger fans.

The stand-outs included the hard candy, which is a skewer of fresh fruit coated in a crunchy sugar shell.

"The candied fruit was really good. That was so good," said Danielle Umali of Pasadena.

Another hit was from Starchicken, a stand with a strikingly familiar logo that U.S. coffee lovers might recognize. ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki tried the sweet and sour version.

The team flew to Seoul last week and is doing all they can to get on a consistent clock. It wasn't easy following a 13-hour flight and a 16-hour time difference, and the Padres are on the same boat.

Everything that they tried evoked a sentiment similar to that expressed by Lorena from Los Angeles.

"Oh my god... the food! I'm like, I'm moving to South Korea when I retire. This amazing. It's delicious and the hospitality has been outstanding."

The two-game series between the Dodgers and Padres, called the Seoul Series, will be on Wednesday and Thursday, and they'll be the first ever regular-season games to be played in Korea.

