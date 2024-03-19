Dodgers enjoy 'electric' atmosphere ahead of 'Seoul Series' kick-off

The team flew to Seoul last week and is doing all they can to get on a consistent clock.

SEOUL, South Korea (KABC) -- The excitement is building as the Dodgers and Padres prepare to play MLB's first regular-season games in Seoul, South Korea.

The Dodgers beat South Korea's national team, 5-2 in their exhibition matchup Monday. For most fans around the world, Shohei Ohtani's debut in Dodger blue is the story to watch, but the amount of media attention surrounding the series and the players is quite unbelievable.

On Tuesday (in Seoul), the Dodgers held an optional workout, which gave some of the players some time to relax.

Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow shared more about being named the Opening Day starter and his experience in Seoul so far.

"We got used to the time change and like, slept on the flight, and they gave us some pointers and all that stuff," he said. "As far as like actual preparation, it's just normal. It's just like two extra days. It's been awesome. The atmosphere has been great. It's been very electric."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Ohtani - ruled out this year as a pitcher after his second surgery on his right elbow - will soon start a throwing program that might allow him to play in the field this season.

"Shohei this year is primarily going to be the designated hitter," Roberts said. "Once we get back to the States, he is going to start his throwing program, which he hasn't started yet, We'll see how that progression goes. If his arm is healthy enough, we'll have that conversation in the field. I do know he's not going to pitch this year."

It's the first sign that Ohtani may do more than just DH after signing a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers. Of course, when he might play in the field is unclear - or if it happens at all.

The "Seoul Series" two-game set between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.