Dodger Stadium workers agree to new 5-year contract with team, averting possible strike

Averting a possible strike, the Dodgers and the union representing about 450 Dodger Stadium workers announced they have reached an agreement on new five-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Averting a possible strike, the Dodgers and the union representing about 450 Dodger Stadium workers announced Tuesday they have reached an agreement on new five-year contracts.

The contracts cover workers including ushers, security officers, ticket-takers, ticket-sellers, groundskeepers and hospitality workers.

According to a joint statement by the team and the Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West, the lowest-paid workers at the stadium will receive salary hikes of 45% to 50% over the life of the contracts.

"We are happy to have reached an agreement with SEIU-USWW," Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. "These new contracts confirm the strong working relationship that exists between the Dodgers and SEIU-USWW, and we thank (union president) David Huerta and the other union representatives for their collaboration throughout the negotiation process."

The union's previous contract with the team expired earlier this year. Some workers held a protest outside Dodger Stadium over the weekend as the contract talks continued.