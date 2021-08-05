Dog rescued after being found buried alive in San Bernardino field

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A dog who was found buried up to his neck in a field in San Bernardino Thursday is receiving medical care after he was rescued by animal services officers, officials said.

Officials said the Animal Services Department responded to a call regarding a dog in distress at a field in the northern area of the city. Officers found a small black and white terrier mix "buried in a hole up to his neck" and whimpering.

The dog was rushed to a veterinarian to be assessed and treated.

"While he is not out of the woods, we have a team of veterinary specialists working to save him and are hopeful for his recovery," city officials said in a press release.

Officials suspect someone carried out the act intentionally and urge anyone with information to contact the city at (909) 384-7272 and reference A540387.

The city credits a grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for helping cover the cost of the dog's medical care.

