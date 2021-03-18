Community & Events

Is your pet "Pooch Perfect"? Show us!

We are celebrating the premiere of ABC's new dog grooming competition series, "Pooch Perfect," Tuesday, March 30 at 8pm on ABC7.

The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, teams will face off each week in an epic grooming transformation!

We want to show off your precious pet! Submit a photo below, and you could see your Fido or Fifi on a future edition of Eyewitness News at 6am.

*Photo subjects must live in KABC-TV's five-county viewing area: Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, Riverside County or San Bernardino County.
