Dog killed, teen injured in Van Nuys house fire

An accidental fire burned a home in Van Nuys on Saturday, killing a dog and injuring a teen, fire officials said

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An accidental fire burned a home in Van Nuys on Saturday, killing a dog and injuring a teen, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 8:49 p.m. on West Friar Street near Victory Boulevard.

Fire investigators say the cause was accidental.

One person, believed to be a 13-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries when he tried to enter the home to save the dogs, firefighters said.

He was unable to rescue one animal. Two dogs were safe and a fourth was listed as missing.

The 26 LAFD firefighters had the flames out in 14 minutes, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
