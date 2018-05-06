An accidental fire burned a home in Van Nuys on Saturday, killing a dog and injuring a teen, fire officials said.The fire was reported at 8:49 p.m. on West Friar Street near Victory Boulevard.Fire investigators say the cause was accidental.One person, believed to be a 13-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries when he tried to enter the home to save the dogs, firefighters said.He was unable to rescue one animal. Two dogs were safe and a fourth was listed as missing.The 26 LAFD firefighters had the flames out in 14 minutes, officials said.