VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An accidental fire burned a home in Van Nuys on Saturday, killing a dog and injuring a teen, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 8:49 p.m. on West Friar Street near Victory Boulevard.
Fire investigators say the cause was accidental.
One person, believed to be a 13-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries when he tried to enter the home to save the dogs, firefighters said.
He was unable to rescue one animal. Two dogs were safe and a fourth was listed as missing.
The 26 LAFD firefighters had the flames out in 14 minutes, officials said.
City News Service contributed to this report.