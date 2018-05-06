Baby dies after dog mauling in Sherman Oaks, police say

An infant died after being mauled by a dog in Sherman Oaks on Saturday, police said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An infant died after being mauled by a dog in Sherman Oaks on Saturday, police said.

The attack happened Saturday inside a home in the 14400 block of Benefit Street in Sherman Oaks.

The three-month-old infant was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police later announced the child had died.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of the baby," LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza with the Van Nuys Area wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends."

Police say there were three dogs of different breeds at the home. They were taken into custody and DNA samples were taken to determine which dog or dogs were responsible for the attack.

It was not immediately clear how the attack happened.
