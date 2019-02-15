HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A dog that may have been thrown off the roof of a Hollywood building last December is defying all odds and making a remarkable recovery.
Back in December, Milo's owner left him in the care of a Rover dog sitter. Somehow, Milo ended up falling from the top of a four-story building in the 1400 block of North Bronson Avenue.
Initial reports indicated the dog was thrown, but authorities are still investigating the incident.
Firefighters were able to use a ladder truck to help rescue the dog from the roof, but they also weren't sure what happened to the pup.
The dog was then given to its owner, who rushed inside the vehicle and drove to a nearby animal hospital. The animal appeared to be alert, but was bleeding and injured.
Milo's spinal cord was broken, and doctors said he'd never use his hind legs again. After two months of rehabilitation including electrical acupuncture and water therapy, Milo is defying all the odds!
Milo is now standing for a whole meal and wagging his tail when he's happy. The pup is doing so well, that his owner thinks he might be able to walk without a wheelchair.
There's still an animal abuse investigation into what exactly happened. The dog sitter is no longer employed with Rover.